Episode 35 | Patriotism
For more information, visit our websites: www.chesterton.org www.chestertonacademy.org ---------- Episode 35 | Patriotism Patriotism is a natural virtue. It is natural to love our country, just as it is natural to love our family and our home. But G.K. Chesterton says, the true patriot is always a little sad. Now why is that? Because everyone who loves his country wishes it were better. Chesterton says, we have to hate the world enough to want to change it and love it enough to think it worth changing. So when we criticize our nation, we do it out of love, because we want to improve it. And because we want to be proud of it, we obviously don’t want to be ashamed of it. That’s why we our country to be virtuous, and moral, and Godly. As Chesterton says, “The more transcendental is your patriotism, the more practical are your politics.”