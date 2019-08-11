Clicks47
Episode 47 | Atheists
For more information, visit our websites: www.chesterton.org www.chestertonacademy.org ---------- Episode 47 | Atheists Have you ever noticed how much attention atheists get? Do you know why that is? Because atheists aren’t normal. It is normal to believe in God, but normal things don’t get much attention. It is abnormal to say there is no God. And that makes the headlines. G.K. Chesterton says, Atheism is abnormality. It is not merely the denial of a dogma. It is the reversal of a subconscious assumption in the soul; the sense that there is a meaning and a direction in the world, that there is a purpose to things, and a meaning to life. And Chesterton says, If there were no God, there would be no atheists.