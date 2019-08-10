Clicks48
Episode 44 | Repentance
For more information, visit our websites: www.chesterton.org www.chestertonacademy.org ---------- Episode 44 | Repentance Have you ever noticed how some people defend certain immoral behavior? They try to blame their actions on something other than their own free will. In fact, they try to blame it on nature. It’s just natural. But G.K. Chesterton says that they don’t really care about nature – they simply want to do whatever they want to do. There is a theological term for doing whatever you want to do even if you know it’s wrong. It’s called sin. But the modern world does not want to talk about sin. Because it does not want to talk about repentance. Chesterton says, we have lost the whole idea of repentance, especially in public things.