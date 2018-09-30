Language

Clicks
165
Angels and demons

Quo Primum 1 1
Apocalypse 12:1-7 The War of St. Michael with the Great Serpent and the consequence of inaction by the faithful laity and priesthood: Ven. Bartholomew Holzhauser (17th Century), founder of the … More
Share Like
More
Write a comment
Quo Primum
Sep 2018

FR. RUTLER: THERE IS MUCH HATRED IN OUR CULTURE TODAY
by fgwalkers@att.net

stumblingblock.org

Abraham Lincoln won the election of 1860 with only 39.8 percent of the popular vote and was so loathed that he had to take a night train secretly into Washington for his inauguration. The Salem Advocate in his own state of Illinois editorialized: “…he is no more capable of becoming … More
Like
More