Henry Sire : interview with Thomas Woods (24/04/2018)

Henry Sire, who originally published his book The Dictator Pope under a pen name, joins me for some background and insight into Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who as Pope Francis has presided over confusion… More
Montfort AJPM
If we break the chain of our prayers, the chain of divine help will also break ;
If they don't do what I command, says the Antichrist, I get out of my hinges as Henry Sire said who told the truth!
GChevalier
AJPM
Mary is holier than the Prophets, than the Apostles, than the Angels themselves ;
The Antichrist is more damned than Judas, than the demons and than Lucifer himself.
montfort.kingeshop.com
AJPM
"I hope you will listen to my new interview below with Thomas Woods, which both augments and clarifies points I made in other recent media conversations, and manages to take us into some entirely new terrain related to the Francis papacy."
(twitter.com/dictatorpope )
