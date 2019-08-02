Clicks21
Episode 32 | Rules and Regulations
For more information, visit our websites: www.chesterton.org www.chestertonacademy.org ---------- Episode 32 | Rules and Regulations Have you ever heard someone say, “The Catholic Church is just a bunch of rules and regulations and do’s and don’ts and it is against freedom.” G.K. Chesterton says, “Catholic doctrine and discipline may be walls; but they are the walls of a playground.” Freedom exists only within the rules. The greatest act of freedom is obedience, not disobedience. Breaking the rules never makes us happy, and certainly does not make us free. God’s rules are for our good, not to restrict us but to protect us. This is how the truth sets us free. Chesterton says, that while the Church has established a rule and order, the chief aim of that order is to give room for good things to run wild.