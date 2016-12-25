why Jesus was born

Clicks318why Jesus was born
For us This is the hymn I read: Jesu, Redeemer Of The World! Vespers and Matins on Christmas Day Words: Jesu Redemptor Onmium Source: Rev. Edward Caswall, Lyra Catholica: containing all the hymns of the Roman Breviary and Missal (New York: G. … [More]
Jesu, our soul's redeeming Lord, The God by loving hearts adored, Who ere the dawn of primal light Didst share in all the Father's might ; Glad brightness of thy Father's rays, The crowning hope of all our days, Whilst through the world thy children bend, Oh, to our lowly prayers attend. Remember, Lord, thou didst assume Within thy stainless Mother's womb Our mortal form, that clad in flesh Thou mightst our sinking souls refresh. As yearly comes this solemn day, Glad homage all thy children … [More]
