Clicks17
Episode 31 | Tolerance
For more information, visit our websites: www.chesterton.org www.chestertonacademy.org ---------- Episode 31 | Tolerance Have you ever heard someone say, “The Catholic Church is too condemning. …More
For more information, visit our websites: www.chesterton.org www.chestertonacademy.org ---------- Episode 31 | Tolerance Have you ever heard someone say, “The Catholic Church is too condemning. It needs to practice more tolerance.” G.K. Chesterton says, the other word for tolerance is indifference. The other word for indifference is apathy. The Catholic Church cannot afford to be tolerant of evil. It has to be consistent in opposing what is wrong and defending what is right. And the Church especially cannot afford tolerate social evils that are condoned by the State. Why? Because sooner or later, it will be turned against the Church. History has shown this more than once. Chesterton says, There have been times in history when the Church has been wedded to the world, but it has always been widowed by the world.