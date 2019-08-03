Clicks54
Episode 33 | Believe in Yourself
Episode 33 | Believe in Yourself Have you ever heard someone say, "You've got to believe in yourself." G.K. Chesterton says, The people who believe in themselves are all in lunatic asylums. You have to believe in something outside yourself. You have to believe that there is a greater reality than the one inside your head. If the only thing you believe in is yourself, your world will become very small. About the size of a padded cell. We live in a world that rejects the worship of the one true God, and has substituted something called the God Within. But as Chesterton says, If Jones is told to worship the God Within, it ultimately means that Jones shall worship Jones. That's not going to work.