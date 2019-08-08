Clicks67
Episode 40 | Confession
For more information, visit our websites: www.chesterton.org www.chestertonacademy.org ---------- Episode 40 | Confession Have you ever heard someone say to you that it’s morbid that Catholics confess their sins to a priest? Well, G.K. Chesterton says that the morbid thing is not to confess them. The morbid thing is to conceal your sins and let them eat your heart out, which is the exactly the state of most people in today’s highly civilized communities. He says, every sinner longs to confess his sins, more than a thirsty animal longs for a drink. And he says that when the modern world did away with Confession, it replaced it with something far worse: psychotherapy—which is merely Confession without absolution and without any of the safeguards of the confessional. A religion that insists on confession is a religion that deals in truth. We know we’re sinful. The honest thing is to admit it, so that we can find forgiveness. Nothing morbid about that.