Clicks15
Episode 49 | Christian Morality
For more information, visit our websites: www.chesterton.org www.chestertonacademy.org ---------- Episode 49 | Christian Morality G.K. Chesterton says, It is a very common phrase of modern …More
For more information, visit our websites: www.chesterton.org www.chestertonacademy.org ---------- Episode 49 | Christian Morality G.K. Chesterton says, It is a very common phrase of modern intellectualism to say that the morality of one age can be entirely different to the morality of another. And like a great many other phrases of modern intellectualism, it means literally nothing at all. There has been a revolt against Christian morality, and where there has not been a return of Christian mysticism, it has been a return of the mysticism without the Christianity. [But] I believe that the moralists arguing with the immoralists will have the best of the argument, because men cannot argue without doctrine any more than they can fight without discipline.