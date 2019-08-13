Clicks16
Episode 48 | Change
For more information, visit our websites: www.chesterton.org www.chestertonacademy.org ---------- Episode 48 | Change Have you ever heard someone say, “We need change.” G.K. Chesterton says, Modern men are not familiar with the rational arguments for tradition, but they are familiar, almost wearily familiar with all the rational arguments for change. We should not be too quick to favor the new over the old. We should never tear down a wall unless we know why it was put up. If we don’t understand the purpose of a tradition, we should first learn that purpose, and then decide if the tradition needs to be changed. Or if we are the ones who need to change. Maybe the tradition is right, and we are wrong.