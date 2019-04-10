Clicks87
Sanctuary of Saint Marguerite D'Youville - Varennes, Quebec
Sainte Marguerite d’Youville left an indelible mark on the development of health institutions in Quebec, Manitoba and elsewhere in North America. She was rightly inducted into The Canadian Medical Hall of Fame in A.D. 2003.
Basilica erected in A.D. 1887
