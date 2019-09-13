Clicks84

BRITISH SCHOOLING

mattsixteen24
51
British children forced to bow to satan or be labeled a racist.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Soley
Los padres perdieron la fe en Jesucristo y están ciegos, ya no saben cómo cuidar a sus hijos. En Reino Unido es legal la educación en casa (educación sin escuela). Podrían quitar para siempre a sus hijos del colegio.
  • Report
Soley
The parents lost faith in Jesus Christ and are blind, they not longer know how to care for their children.
  • Report
Soley
ENGLAND’S CATHOLIC SCHOOLS BACK STATE IN LGBT SEX ED LAW www.churchmilitant.com/…/englands-cathol…
  • Report
Soley
  • Report
2 more comments from Soley
Soley shares this.
Niños británicos obligados a inclinarse ante satanás o ser etiquetados como racistas. Educación de Religión Nacional: Si ese día un niño, no van al colegio, tiene que presentar justificativo médico del Servicio de Salud del Estado, si no lo hacen, serán acusados de delito de rebelión y discriminación, delitos de odio. Es decir un prontuario delictivo.
  • Report
Soley
In Uk it is legal to educate at home.
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up