BRITISH SCHOOLING
British children forced to bow to satan or be labeled a racist.
The parents lost faith in Jesus Christ and are blind, they not longer know how to care for their children.
ENGLAND’S CATHOLIC SCHOOLS BACK STATE IN LGBT SEX ED LAW www.churchmilitant.com/…/englands-cathol…
Niños británicos obligados a inclinarse ante satanás o ser etiquetados como racistas. Educación de Religión Nacional: Si ese día un niño, no van al colegio, tiene que presentar justificativo médico del Servicio de Salud del Estado, si no lo hacen, serán acusados de delito de rebelión y discriminación, delitos de odio. Es decir un prontuario delictivo.