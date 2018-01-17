Language

Clicks
386
Pope in Peru

Lisi Sterndorfer
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
susi27
Look slike the hats they wear at german fasching
Like
More
mccallansteve
Such dignity!
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this.
Dr Stuart Reiss
Which one is the Pope again?
Like
More
onda likes this.
View 2 more likes.
Jim Dorchak
www.google.ro/search=6Z4-8Ql8v3VgZM:
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this.
Jim Dorchak
Nice hat! Kind of reminds me of Michael Dukakis.
Like
More
susi27 likes this.
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this.