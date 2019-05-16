Clicks111

Light from the Cross

"I have come as light into the world, that whoever believes in me may not remain in darkness." – John 12:46, which is from today's Gospel. This is the ceiling of the church of St Peter in Gallicantu, Jerusalem.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
