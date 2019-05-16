Light from the Cross

"I have come as light into the world, that whoever believes in me may not remain in darkness." – John 12:46, which is from today's Gospel. This is the ceiling of the church of St Peter in Gallicantu,… More

"I have come as light into the world, that whoever believes in me may not remain in darkness." – John 12:46, which is from today's Gospel. This is the ceiling of the church of St Peter in Gallicantu, Jerusalem.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr