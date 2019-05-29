Viewing the Mount of Olives

"Now the eleven disciples went to Galilee, to the mountain to which Jesus had directed them. And when they saw him they worshipped him; but some doubted. And Jesus came and said to them, "All … More

"Now the eleven disciples went to Galilee, to the mountain to which Jesus had directed them. And when they saw him they worshipped him; but some doubted. And Jesus came and said to them, "All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, to the close of the age." – Matthew 28:16-20. This is the view from the Citadel of Jerusalem towards the Mount of Olives, that mountain mentioned in this Gospel, which is just "a Sabbath's day journey" (ie: 1.2km) from Jerusalem. From this mountain, the Lord ascended into heaven.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr