Dominican Annunciation
LawrenceOP-Fan
yesterday
Stained glass from Holy Rosary church in Portland, OR. Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Stained glass from Holy Rosary church in Portland, OR.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Prayhard
15 minutes ago
SvataHora
1 hour ago
I guess this is of newer date. Looks somehow 1930's - 1950's style.
