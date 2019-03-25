Clicks33

Dominican Annunciation

LawrenceOP-Fan
11
Stained glass from Holy Rosary church in Portland, OR. Source: Lawrence OP on FlickrMore
Stained glass from Holy Rosary church in Portland, OR.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
SvataHora
I guess this is of newer date. Looks somehow 1930's - 1950's style.
