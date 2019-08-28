First Hand Information: Vatican Is Systematically Punishing Traditional Communities

Hilary White on August 28: "You know those 'good news' stories about monastic communities returning to tradition we were hearing about until about 6 years ago? I have 1st hand information that these … More

Hilary White on August 28: "You know those 'good news' stories about monastic communities returning to tradition we were hearing about until about 6 years ago? I have 1st hand information that these projects are being systematically dismantled, 'ringleaders' punished, isolated and ejected."