Our Lady Carried into Heaven

"O ye apostles, assembled here from the ends of the earth, bury my body in Gethsemane: and Thou my Son and God, receive my Spirit." - from the Vigil of the Dormition. This icon is in the Abbey of …More
"O ye apostles, assembled here from the ends of the earth, bury my body in Gethsemane: and Thou my Son and God, receive my Spirit." - from the Vigil of the Dormition. This icon is in the Abbey of the Dormition on Mount Sion, Jerusalem.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
