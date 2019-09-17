Home
At this point, we can give up
Lisi Sterndorfer
1
1 hour ago
Buddhist Materialism
GTVisrockin
24 minutes ago
It feels like we could, but we will soldier on for Christ and his bride, all this nonsense will come to pass cuz victory belongs to the Lord!
