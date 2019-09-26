Home
Greta Thunberg
RomanCandle
5 hours ago
(Homework / Fourth National Climate Assessment)
RomanCandle
5 hours ago
“We are striking because we have done our homework, and they have not.”
(Greta Thunberg)
