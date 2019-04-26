English
Stasi agents dressed as the person they’re spying on
Tesa
1
1 hour ago
bureaucratic perversion: Stasi agents at an office party in the mid-1980s, each dressed in the attire of the person they’re spying on.
Lisi Sterndorfer
1 hour ago
He looks more like a Bishop than modern bishops.
