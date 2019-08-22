Immaculate Heart of Mary

"Reign over men's minds, that they may seek only what is true; over their wills, that they may follow solely what is good; over their hearts, that they may love nothing but what you yourself love." –… More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr "Reign over men's minds, that they may seek only what is true; over their wills, that they may follow solely what is good; over their hearts, that they may love nothing but what you yourself love." – from a prayer by Pope Pius XII. My homily for today can be read www.tumblr.com/privacy/consent . Stained glass from St Mary's Basilica in Detroit.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr