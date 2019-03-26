Brussels Annunciation

"This is the day which the Lord has made: today the Lord has looked on the affliction of his people and has sent redemption; today death, which was introduced by a woman, a woman has put to flight; … More

"This is the day which the Lord has made: today the Lord has looked on the affliction of his people and has sent redemption; today death, which was introduced by a woman, a woman has put to flight; today God in becoming man has remained what he was and assumed what he was not. So let us recall our redemption with devotion and exult, saying: Glory to you, Lord." – Magnificat antiphon in the Dominican breviary, for the Annunciation.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr