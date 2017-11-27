Language
Sign up
Login
Clicks
97
Dec. 13, Bl. Pius Bartosik, Priest, Conventual religious, Martyr 1941
kam
6 hours ago
Follow
Chat
Ludwik Bartosik was born on August 21st, 1909, at Kokanin, near Kalisz. He was the firstborn of Wojciech, shoemaker, and Wiktoria Tomczyk. His parents were very poor. Thanks to the efforts of the …
More
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Social networks
Embed
Download
Replace medium
Edit post
Remove post
Write a comment …
Vered Lavan
likes this.
59 minutes ago
shazam
likes this.
4 hours ago