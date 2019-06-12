Clicks156
How to answer the door, when a heretic is out there
Stay safe
Are we supposed to play a junior Thomas Aquinas when some inconsiderate bible-thumper decides he/she will disturb our peace and quiet because he/she wants to convert heathens at, of course, their own personal convenience? Fortunately, I have very few unannounced people at the door (Phone telemarketers are not a problem. They fear me.) but I'm going to try This Method next time someone, who has little regard for the rights of others, comes ringing.