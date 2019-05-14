St Anne's Church in Bethesda

The Crusader church of St Anne was built between 1131 and 1138, over the ruins of an earlier Byzantine church that marked the location of the pools of Bethesda and of the grotto where Our Lady was … More

The Crusader church of St Anne was built between 1131 and 1138, over the ruins of an earlier Byzantine church that marked the location of the pools of Bethesda and of the grotto where Our Lady was born, and where the home of St Anne and St Joachim was.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr