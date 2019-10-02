Clicks67
This is inhuman South Africa in 2019
Cardinal Napier: Believe it or not: “A doctor was suspended... for advising pregnant women that their unborn babies were humans”! This in South Africa where Constitutional Court ruled that a parent …More
Cardinal Napier: Believe it or not: “A doctor was suspended... for advising pregnant women that their unborn babies were humans”! This in South Africa where Constitutional Court ruled that a parent slapping a child is committing a crime! What inverted morality, utter nonsense, crass ignorance!
S. Africa like every other European colonized country in Africa has been pillaged and destroyed by communists. Francis stooge heretic Napier speaks up about black Africans being aborted, but is totally silent just like the Western mainstream media on the decades and still on-going brutal murders of white S. African families. Whole families raped, tortured, and killed.
