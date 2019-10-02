This is inhuman South Africa in 2019

Cardinal Napier: Believe it or not: “A doctor was suspended... for advising pregnant women that their unborn babies were humans”! This in South Africa where Constitutional Court ruled that a parent … More

Cardinal Napier: Believe it or not: “A doctor was suspended... for advising pregnant women that their unborn babies were humans”! This in South Africa where Constitutional Court ruled that a parent slapping a child is committing a crime! What inverted morality, utter nonsense, crass ignorance!