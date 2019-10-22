Home
85
Defeated at the battle of the Tiber
Tesa
2
1
46 minutes ago
R.I.P. Pachamamas. Won by special Catholic forces.
R.I.P. Pachamamas.
Won by special Catholic forces.
Pazzo
likes this.
12 minutes ago
Eva
43 minutes ago
"Don’t expect to be recompensed for your goodness [by the Vatican].”
Eva
44 minutes ago
Pachamama godess is sleeping with the fishes
