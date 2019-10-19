Don't forget that Fatima announced that Russia will chastize the world

Has the world become a better place ? Of course, not given the high rate of abortion, the legalization of euthanasia, the diminishing of the Catholic faith that allow all this corruption for the … More

There are some even who refer to certain changes recently introduced into soviet legislation as a proof that Communism is about to abandon its program of war against God.

58. See to it, Venerable Brethren, that the Faithful do not allow themselves to be deceived!

And Our Lady of Fatima said that Russia will be the instrument chosen by God in order to punish the world !!! They set up a fake collapse of the Communism in order to deceive us but Our Lady of Fatima is obviously right because she knows everything from her child who is God !!!



You're warned

Has the world become a better place ? Of course, not given the high rate of abortion, the legalization of euthanasia, the diminishing of the Catholic faith that allow all this corruption for the souls to bloom... So the message of Our Lady of Fatima is clearly for our times because Communist Russia is awaiting patiently as Lénine defined his tactics, to use all the tricks in order to defeat their enemies and make disappear all the classes so that they lead the world.In order to succeed, they need a final assault like the one in Spain in 1936 when all of sudden they attacked and killed tens of thousand priests and Catholic faithfuls...Pope Pius XI warned us of this great danger that is for soon now, saying in "Divini Redemptoris" :