Institution of the Holy Eucharist

"This is what I received from the Lord, and in turn passed on to you: that on the same night that he was betrayed, the Lord Jesus took some bread, and thanked God for it and broke it, and he said, ‘This is my body, which is for you; do this as a memorial of me.’ In the same way he took the cup after supper, and said, ‘This cup is the new covenant in my blood. Whenever you drink it, do this as a memorial of me.’ Until the Lord comes, therefore, every time you eat this bread and drink this cup, you are proclaiming his death." – 1 Corinthians 11:23-26, which is today's 2nd reading for Corpus Christi Sunday. This is one of the Luminous Mysteries plaques in the Rosary Garden of St Dominic's, the Rosary Shrine in London.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr