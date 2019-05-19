Clicks17

St Simon Stock

"O Lord, may the community dedicated to You and to the Virgin Mary rejoice at the solemnity of blessed Simon: and just as it obtained through Him a sign of such great protection, so may it gain possession of the gifts of eternal predestination. Amen." – Collect for the feast of St Simon Stock (16 May) This painting is in the church of Maris Stella on Mount Carmel.

