"O Lord, may the community dedicated to You and to the Virgin Mary rejoice at the solemnity of blessed Simon: and just as it obtained through Him a sign of such great protection, so may it gain possession of the gifts of eternal predestination. Amen." – Collect for the feast of St Simon Stock (16 May) This painting is in the church of Maris Stella on Mount Carmel.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr