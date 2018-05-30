Write a comment …
Is Cardinal Nichols and all the Bishops in the UK going speak out against Abortion to stop this Holocaust. It is their duty to do so.
MPs has been granted an emergency debate today on the extension of the Abortion Law to Northern Ireland.
Please email your MPs as a matter of urgency to ask them to vote against this motion.
catholictruthblog.com/…/catholic-truth-…
Please email your MPs as a matter of urgency to ask them to vote against this motion.
