Our Lady with Dominican Saints

"Mary, Mother of grace, Mother of mercy, Shield me from the enemy And receive me at the hour of my death. Amen." Saturdays are devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary, and this medieval fresco is in the former refectory of the Dominican priory of Santa Maria Novella in Florence.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr