Ordination at the Rosary Shrine
Today, the 7th of September 2019, we thank God for the ordination of two of our Dominican brothers: Fr Toby Lees OP and Fr Luke Doherty OP. May the Lord grant them many faithful and fruitful years in his service.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
