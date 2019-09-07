Ordination at the Rosary Shrine

Today, the 7th of September 2019, we thank God for the ordination of two of our Dominican brothers: Fr Toby Lees OP and Fr Luke Doherty OP. May the Lord grant them many faithful and fruitful years … More

Today, the 7th of September 2019, we thank God for the ordination of two of our Dominican brothers: Fr Toby Lees OP and Fr Luke Doherty OP. May the Lord grant them many faithful and fruitful years in his service.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr