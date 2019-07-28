Clicks33

Nailed to the Cross

LawrenceOP-Fan
" He has overridden the Law, and cancelled every record of the debt that we had to pay; he has done away with it by nailing it to the cross." – Colossians 2:14, which is part of today's 2nd reading …More
" He has overridden the Law, and cancelled every record of the debt that we had to pay; he has done away with it by nailing it to the cross." – Colossians 2:14, which is part of today's 2nd reading at Mass. Fresco by Fra Angelico from the cells of the Dominican convent of San Marco, Florence.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up