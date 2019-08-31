Clicks57
St Aidan of Lindisfarne
"O holy Bishop Aidan, Apostle of the North and light of the Celtic Church, glorious in humility, noble in poverty, zealous monk and loving missionary, intercede for us sinners that Christ our God may have mercy on our souls." This statue of St Aidan is on the island of Lindisfarne. Today (31 Aug) is his feast day.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
St Aidan pray for us
