Have you ever seen so many candles?

Clicks391Have you ever seen so many candles?
Clicks391
An extraordinary photo of the Extraordinary form taken at a Solemn High Midnight Mass in Rome yesterday. The celebrant is Don Vilmar Pavesi
Write a comment …
Yes and much more...look at my profile photo, and you’d see the high altar at the London Oratory lit up with candles for the 40 hours devotions that happen med lent every year........to sit in the cnurch with Our Lord in the blessed sacrament, illuminated by candles alone like our forefathers did and listening to Lauda sion...is pretty close to heaven
Like