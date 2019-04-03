Bishop David Zubik Praying the rosary outside Planned Parenthood

"Pittsburgh Catholic " on twitter: " Bishop David Zubik leads the rosary outside the Planned Parenthood facility on Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh. Prayerful, public protests are being held … More

"Pittsburgh Catholic " on twitter: " Bishop David Zubik leads the rosary outside the Planned Parenthood facility on Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh. Prayerful, public protests are being held there through April 14 as part of the 40 Days for Life campaign to promote awareness of the injustice of abortion.