St Peter Julian Eymard

"Saint Peter Julian, the Lord gave you, as he once did to Jacob, his servant, an ever-searching faith. All your life long, you sought the way to deepen your union with God and to satisfy the hungers of humanity. In the Eucharist, you discovered the answer to your searching: God’s love was there for you and for all humanity. Answering this gift of love, you made the gift of yourself to God and gave yourself to the service of his people. Your life, modeled on that of the Cenacle, where Mary and the apostles were united in prayer, inspired your disciples to live in an atmosphere of discernment and prayer. Their apostolic zeal caused them to build Christian communities where the Eucharist is the center and source of life. Saint Peter Julian, accompany us on our journey of faith. May our ardent prayer and our generous service help us to contribute to the building of a world where there is justice and peace. May our celebrations of the Eucharist proclaim the liberating love of God for the renewal of his Church and the coming of his kingdom. Amen." The Shrine of the Saint, shown here, is in the Corpus Christi chapel in Paris. Today (2 August) is his feast day.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr