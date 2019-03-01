St David of Wales

"God our Father, you gave the bishop David to the Welsh Church to uphold the faith and to be an example of Christian perfection. In this changing world may he help us to hold fast to the values … More

"God our Father, you gave the bishop David to the Welsh Church to uphold the faith and to be an example of Christian perfection. In this changing world may he help us to hold fast to the values which bring eternal life. Through Christ our Lord. Amen." – Collect for the feast of St David, patron saint of Wales (1 Mar) Stained glass window from Bury St Edmunds Cathedral.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr