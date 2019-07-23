July 23, St. Lawrence of Brindisi, Confessor of the first Order.

St. Lawrence, who was born at Brindisi on July 22, 1559, was known in his youth for his love of prayer and mortification. He entered the Capuchins, where he devoted himself entirely to apostolic … More

St. Lawrence, who was born at Brindisi on July 22, 1559, was known in his youth for his love of prayer and mortification. He entered the Capuchins, where he devoted himself entirely to apostolic work. Italy, Germany and several other European countries were the scene of his indefatigable labors. In about 1598, he brought the Capuchin Order to Germany. In 1606, at the request of the Emperor Rudolf, who was threatened by the Turks, he asked for the help of the Catholic Princes. He marched at the head of the armies, brandishing a crucifix, buoying up the courage of the soldiers, and inciting them to battle. The enemy was completely routed. He was put in charge of several legations to the Princes and Sovereigns of Europe, and the success which he obtained greatly served the interests of the Church. In all circumstances he was outstanding for his great sanctity, which God rendered manifest by amazing miracles. He died on July 22, 1619. Leo XIII enrolled him among the saints. – (from) The Franciscan Supplement.