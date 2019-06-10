Descent of the Holy Spirit

"Today we celebrate the feast of Pentecost, alleluia; on this day the Holy Spirit appeared before the apostles in tongues of fire and gave them his spiritual gifts. He sent them out to preach to the … More

"Today we celebrate the feast of Pentecost, alleluia; on this day the Holy Spirit appeared before the apostles in tongues of fire and gave them his spiritual gifts. He sent them out to preach to the whole world, and to proclaim that all who believe and are baptized shall be saved, alleluia." – Magnificat antiphon at Second Vespers for Pentecost Sunday. Stained glass from Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Detroit.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr