Turning Golden

LawrenceOP-Fan
21
A beautiful autumnal October morning in London, with the sun shining upon the Shrine of Our Lady of the Rosary. Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
A beautiful autumnal October morning in London, with the sun shining upon the Shrine of Our Lady of the Rosary.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
Marcelino Champagnat
Un beau matin d’octobre automnal à Londres, le soleil brille sur le sanctuaire de Notre-Dame du Rosaire.
Marcelino Champagnat
Una hermosa mañana otoñal de octubre en Londres, con el sol brillando sobre el Santuario de Nuestra Señora del Rosario.
Marcelino Champagnat likes this.
