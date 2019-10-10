Clicks50
Turning Golden
A beautiful autumnal October morning in London, with the sun shining upon the Shrine of Our Lady of the Rosary.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Un beau matin d’octobre automnal à Londres, le soleil brille sur le sanctuaire de Notre-Dame du Rosaire.
Una hermosa mañana otoñal de octubre en Londres, con el sol brillando sobre el Santuario de Nuestra Señora del Rosario.