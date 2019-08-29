"O God, who willed that Saint John the Baptist should go ahead of your Son both in his birth and in his death, grant that, as he died a Martyr for truth and justice, we, too, may fight hard for the … More

"O God, who willed that Saint John the Baptist should go ahead of your Son both in his birth and in his death, grant that, as he died a Martyr for truth and justice, we, too, may fight hard for the confession of what you teach. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen." – Collect for the feast of the Passion of St John the Baptist. Detail from a fresco by Blessed Fra Angelico, in the Chapter Room of the Dominican convent of San Marco in Florence.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr