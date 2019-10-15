"Let nothing disturb you, Let nothing frighten you, All things pass away: God never changes. Patience obtains all things. He who has God Finds he lacks nothing; God alone suffices." – St Teresa of … More

"Let nothing disturb you, Let nothing frighten you, All things pass away: God never changes. Patience obtains all things. He who has God Finds he lacks nothing; God alone suffices." – St Teresa of Avila. Stained glass window from the Dominican church of St Dominic in San Francisco. I shall be preaching a novena here from 20-28 October 2019.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr