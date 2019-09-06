Beseech the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary to get the UK out of the European Union as soon as possible - only They can help us now!

Beseech the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary to get the United Kingdom out of the European Union as soon as possible - only They can help us now! As well as praying the Rosary … More

Beseech the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary to get the United Kingdom out of the European Union as soon as possible - only They can help us now!



As well as praying the Rosary and making Spiritual Communions for this intention, please pray the following prayer as often as possible each day:-



3 Hail Marys - after each Hail Mary, pray "Sacred Heart of Jesus and Immaculate Heart of Mary, we beseech you to overcome and bring to naught the machinations of evil or misguided men. Please get us out of the European Union completely and as soon as possible".