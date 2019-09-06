Clicks42
Beseech the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary to get the UK out of the European Union as soon as possible - only They can help us now!
Beseech the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary to get the United Kingdom out of the European Union as soon as possible - only They can help us now! As well as praying the Rosary …More
Beseech the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary to get the United Kingdom out of the European Union as soon as possible - only They can help us now!
As well as praying the Rosary and making Spiritual Communions for this intention, please pray the following prayer as often as possible each day:-
3 Hail Marys - after each Hail Mary, pray "Sacred Heart of Jesus and Immaculate Heart of Mary, we beseech you to overcome and bring to naught the machinations of evil or misguided men. Please get us out of the European Union completely and as soon as possible".
As well as praying the Rosary and making Spiritual Communions for this intention, please pray the following prayer as often as possible each day:-
3 Hail Marys - after each Hail Mary, pray "Sacred Heart of Jesus and Immaculate Heart of Mary, we beseech you to overcome and bring to naught the machinations of evil or misguided men. Please get us out of the European Union completely and as soon as possible".
They can always help us. Perhaps now the UK is willing to accept their help. The Doubting Thomas in me suspects Brexit, if it ever happens, will be watered down to be meaningless. Clearly the elites are fighting to prevent even a token departure.