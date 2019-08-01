St Alphonsus praying the Rosary

"O God, who constantly raise up in your Church new examples of virtue, grant that we may follow so closely in the footsteps of the Bishop Saint Alphonsus in his zeal for souls as to attain the same … More

"O God, who constantly raise up in your Church new examples of virtue, grant that we may follow so closely in the footsteps of the Bishop Saint Alphonsus in his zeal for souls as to attain the same rewards that are his in heaven. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen." – Collect for today's feast of St Alphonsus de Liguori (1 August). Stained glass window from the Redemptorist church in Toronto.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr