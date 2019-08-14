Ave Regina Cælorum!

"O blessed day, which raised up and exalted the humble handmaid of the Lord to such eminence that she became the most glorious Queen of heaven and Mistress of the world. Higher indeed she could not … More

"O blessed day, which raised up and exalted the humble handmaid of the Lord to such eminence that she became the most glorious Queen of heaven and Mistress of the world. Higher indeed she could not ascend, since she was exalted to the very throne of the kingdom and seated in glory next to Christ." – St Peter Canisius. Medieval stained glass window from the Dominican church of Santa Maria Novella in Florence.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr